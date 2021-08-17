Iran's Customs Administration releases more medicine

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.17

Trend:

Iran's Customs Administration has released 7 tons of medicine and basic material related to Coronavirus that were partly held in the depot at Imam Khomeini Customs said the Technical deputy of the Iran Customs Administration.

"Considering the critical Coronavirus situation, the release of medicine and related commodities has always been on Custom's priority and their urgent release has been confirmed," said Mehrdad Arvanaghi, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"About 7 tons of medicine and basic material were released on Tuesday that includes 5 tons of Famotidine and 1,850 kg Remdesivir,1,410 kg basic material for Betadex and 100 kg of other related items to Corona," he indicated.

He noted that Customs reviews show about 15 tons of medicine and basic material related to Coronavirus are in Imam Khomeini Custom that includes 4 tons of basic material (for producing) Favipiravir, more than 13 tons of Remdesivir, and 800 kg Betadex.

"Following a meeting with related organizations and the judiciary it was approved that list of all available commodities in customs warehouses would be provided to Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture, " he added.