Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce shares details on cost of China's Sinopharm vaccine

Business 23 August 2021 10:40 (UTC+04:00)
Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce shares details on cost of China's Sinopharm vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.23

Trend:

The head of the Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce has revealed the price of the Sinopharm vaccine for Iran and criticized the private sector for entering the field of COVID-19 vaccine import.

Sinopharm companies face limitations to announce details of vaccine sale to Iran due to US sanctions and presence of American investors in the pharmaceutical company, Majidreza Hariri told Trend in an interview,

"So far, the lowest price for Sinopharm vaccine was $10 per dose, but parts of vaccines were sent to Iran as gift," he indicated.

He went on to say that China has offered 850,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Iran for free as a gift and currently China is providing considerable discounts to Iran.

"It has been predicted that 40 million doses of vaccine would be supplied to Iran by China," he said.

He criticized Iran's private sector's entrance in vaccine purchase, saying when the embassy was purchasing vaccine doses was $16 but when Iranian businessmen entered the market, the vaccine price reached $20.

"When an ambassador of a country uses political interaction for negotiation the price is lower," he added.

Tehran Chamber of Commerce was expected to import 6 million doses of vaccine, Hariri went on criticizing private sector saying if importers from the private sector received 25 cents more for each dose their profit would be $1.5 million that is a considerable figure, the ministry of health wanted to prevent these abuses.

"Vaccine is free in countries such as the US and the government's responsibility is to supply it," he added.

"We annually pay $2.2 billion to import medicine, and spending $70 million for importing coronavirus vaccine is not a big cost for the whole country and the government should pay the price," Hariri noted.

Since February, Iran's total of imported Covid-19 vaccines exceeded 25.5 million doses. The 21st consignment of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Iran on Friday, August 20.

So far 18 million or so doses have been administered in Iran some 12 million were China’s Sinopharm vaccine, 4 million were the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine, and one million were COVIran Barekat. More than half a million doses are being administered a day, and some 17 percent of Iran’s population of 85 million have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Rising costs in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent balanced by moderate debt - Fitch Ratings
Rising costs in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent balanced by moderate debt - Fitch Ratings
Uzbekistan receives another batch of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine
Uzbekistan receives another batch of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine
Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap for implementation of MoU on logistics corridors dev't
Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap for implementation of MoU on logistics corridors dev't
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey issues data on number of truck cranes handled via local ports in 7M2021 Turkey 11:50
Rising costs in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent balanced by moderate debt - Fitch Ratings Finance 11:49
Iran to launch several industrial enterprises in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 11:48
Turkmenistan to open new textile complex Construction 11:48
Georgia and Ukraine intend to expand parliamentary co-op Business 11:46
Iran's dried fruit exports soar Business 11:45
Turkmen Airlines open tender for airport construction Tenders 11:45
Iran to import of Pfizer vaccine - Drug Importers Union Society 11:43
Iran's OPEX talks return of Iran to global oil market Oil&Gas 11:39
Iran plans to purchase renewable electricity from private sector - SATBA Oil&Gas 11:26
Iran's President, Japanese FM discuss unfreezing of assets in Japan Business 11:22
Turkey discloses number of buses shipped via local ports Turkey 11:22
PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK US 11:16
Iran, Japan sign customs co-op agreement Business 11:10
Iran's Khodro facing auto part shortages Business 11:09
Iran's recorded negative capital account balance in past eight years - report Finance 11:09
Head of Iran's TSE calls for reform of operations and financial statements of car companies Finance 10:54
Iran expects return of liquidity to capital market - expert Finance 10:50
Gavoshan Dam to supply Iran's Kermanshah with drinking water - Kermanshah Regional Water Company Oil&Gas 10:43
Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce shares details on cost of China's Sinopharm vaccine Business 10:40
Iran's PMO talks impact of events in Afghanistan on Chabahar dev't project Business 10:31
Iran's electricity consumption to increase - ministry Oil&Gas 10:21
Iran's renewable power production increases - SATBA Oil&Gas 10:16
Maersk Drilling sees decrease in H12021 net debt Oil&Gas 10:16
Maersk Drilling achieves 2.7% reduction in GHG emissions per revenue Oil&Gas 10:14
Uzbekistan receives another batch of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine Uzbekistan 10:10
Turkey reveals number of car trailers handled through local ports in 7M2021 Turkey 10:09
Turkey registers more Azerbaijani companies for 7M2021 Turkey 10:09
Kazakhstan reveals number of fully vaccinated citizens as of August 23 Kazakhstan 10:08
OIC publishes its final communique on situation in Afghanistan Other News 10:03
Minor quake jolts Kyrgyz-Tajik border Kyrgyzstan 09:58
Number of people cured of COVID-19 surpasses 166,700 in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 09:56
Iranian currency rates for August 23 Finance 09:54
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 09:50
Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk Israel 09:47
Aeroflot suspends flights to Bangkok until the end of October Russia 09:44
Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, U.S., German forces Other News 09:35
SECO to present new Regional Cooperation Strategy for South Caucasus Business 09:32
Oil prices snap 7-day losing streak as investors hunt for bargains Oil&Gas 09:31
Buy & sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange declared Business 09:04
Iran’s GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Zanjan Province Business 09:03
Purchase of wheat from farmers in Iran’s Markazi Province continues Business 09:03
Iran boosts exports to Oman Business 09:03
Certain roads and facilities to be put into operation in Iran's Fars Province Construction 09:02
Iran's IMIDRO unveils amount of funds to be saved via domestic production Business 09:01
New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday Other News 08:49
EU Commission says meaningful trade agreement can increase economic ties with Azerbaijan Business 08:15
Kazakhstan reports over 6,300 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:12
IKEA starts selling renewable energy to households in Sweden Business 07:29
Japan's private-sector activity hit by COVID-19 surge - PMI Economy 06:52
Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence Other News 06:17
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.52 mln Other News 05:33
Taliban promise to announce new Afghan government in near future Other News 04:48
UK records another 32,253 coronavirus cases Europe 03:52
Lebanon's army receives 19 tons of medical equipment from Jordan Arab World 02:45
Turkey reports 18,622 COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths Turkey 01:36
Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of July Finance 00:43
USAID helps Georgia make significant advancements in energy sector Oil&Gas 00:01
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 00:00
Swedish PM says to step down in November Europe 22 August 23:55
Thailand strives to elevate tourism industry striken hard by pandemic Tourism 22 August 22:19
Georgia intends to increase almond production - AWPA Business 22 August 21:38
Turkey records increase in sales of local real estates by Iranian citizens in 7M2021 Turkey 22 August 21:37
Electricity facilities to be launched in Iran's Semnan Province Oil&Gas 22 August 21:20
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 23 Oil&Gas 22 August 21:18
G7 leaders to discuss Afghanistan on August 24: UK’s Johnson World 22 August 20:57
Hurricane warning downgraded to tropical warning in northeast U.S. US 22 August 20:34
Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade Business 22 August 20:03
Iran, Japan sign agreement on customs cooperation Iran 22 August 19:41
Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap for implementation of MoU on logistics corridors dev't Uzbekistan 22 August 19:25
Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian athlete, becomes world champion Society 22 August 18:57
Israel begins probe into fatal Jewish festival stampede Israel 22 August 18:18
Russia reports 20,564 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 22 August 18:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.22 Society 22 August 17:48
Azerbaijan confirms 3,069 COVID-19 cases, 1,180 recoveries Society 22 August 17:30
Iron ore concentrate production by major Iranian companies increases Business 22 August 16:58
Pakistan dispels speculations on foreign minister's visit to Afghanistan Other News 22 August 16:56
Georgia, Ukraine continue to develop strategic partnerships in all areas - Ukrainian PM Georgia 22 August 16:56
Iran begins extraction from Naft shahr oil field Oil&Gas 22 August 16:54
South Korea to get more Moderna COVID shots in boost to vaccination effort Other News 22 August 16:42
Garment factory in Kyrgyz Issyk-Kul exports its products to foreign markets Kyrgyzstan 22 August 15:40
Iranian to take new measures to return export-earned currencies Business 22 August 14:50
Iran's COVID-19 daily death toll reaches new record Society 22 August 14:46
Delegations of Azerbaijani and Iranian naval forces hold meeting (PHOTO) Society 22 August 13:49
Tokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities World 22 August 13:48
Drawing procedure held for Sea Cup contest (PHOTO) Society 22 August 13:43
Georgia reports 3,803 coronavirus cases, 5,332 recoveries, 48 deaths Georgia 22 August 13:01
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 22 August 12:41
OIC to discuss developments in Afghanistan World 22 August 11:45
Afghans officially cross border of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 August 11:24
Iranian currency rates for August 22 Finance 22 August 11:20
South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company announces tender to buy spare part Tenders 22 August 11:19
Iran`s customs transit raises Business 22 August 11:17
Iran may have large budget deficit Finance 22 August 11:16
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 22 August 11:09
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport Other News 22 August 11:08
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along Border Israel 22 August 10:20
Iran receives 16th batch of imported covid vaccine Iran 22 August 10:02
Georgian domestic exports up Business 22 August 09:51
All news