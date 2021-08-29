Austrian Development Cooperation shares data on its activity in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has been a priority country of Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) since 2011, the ADC told Trend.

"The Austrian Development Agency maintains a field office in Tbilisi and opened its first regional field offices in Mestia (Svaneti) and Ambrolauri (Racha) in 2019, which support the implementation of an EU and Sweden co-funded project for mountain tourism and organic agriculture," said the source.

As the ADC noted, in agriculture, which is the main focus of ADA's activities in Georgia, Austrian support focuses on developing a sound legal base as well as introducing modern agro-technologies and agro-management through so-called good agriculture practices (GAPs), demo-plots, training, and direct assistance to beneficiaries.

"The Austrian Development Cooperation is also active in agritourism and organic agriculture in Georgia said the ADC.

Austrian Development Agency is the operational unit of the Austrian Development Cooperation. On behalf of the Federal Government, it plans, finances, and supports development programs and projects in the countries of Africa, Asia, South-Eastern and Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356