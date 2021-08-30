Austria increases import of Turkish cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

The value of car export from Turkey to Austria rose by 18 percent from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $105.2 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In June 2021, Turkey’s car exports to Austria increased by 48 percent compared to June 2020, exceeding $13.2 million, the ministry said.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period of last year - up to $14.3 billion.

In June 2021, Turkey exported cars worth $2.35 billion, which is 16.8 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

In the last 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021), Turkish car exports totaled $29.1 billion.