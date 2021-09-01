Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia

Business 1 September 2021 07:33 (UTC+04:00)
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.01

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Producer Price Index for Transportation and Storage Services increased by 2.4 percent in July 2021 in Georgia compared to the previous month, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the mentioned period the prices decreased by 0.1 percent for the group of land transport services and transport services via pipelines. Along with this, the prices increased for air transport services by 13.5 percent. Besides, the prices were 0.1 percent lower for warehousing and support services for transportation.

Compared to July 2020 the overall index increased by 2.9 percent. The prices rose for land transport services and transport services via pipelines by 2.6 percent, for air transport services by 3.8 percent, and also, for warehousing and support services for transportation by 3.9 percent.

The total Producer Price Index for Telecommunication Services decreased by 0.04 percent compared to the previous month. In the mentioned period the prices were 0.4 percent lower for other telecommunications services.

The overall index went down by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. In the mentioned period the prices were 0.1 percent higher for wireless telecommunications services and 1.2 percent lower for other telecommunications services.

Producer Price Index for Accommodation and Food Services increased by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month.

The prices were higher for accommodation services by 9.7 percent and also, for food and beverage serving services by 0.4 percent. The overall index posted a 14.4 percent increase compared to July 2020. The prices increased by 11.6 percent for food and beverage serving services and by 7.7 percent for accommodation services.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada
Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada
Russia, US fail to find common approach to strategic stability yet — Lavrov
Russia, US fail to find common approach to strategic stability yet — Lavrov
About 1.6 mln more Americans had health insurance in 2020
About 1.6 mln more Americans had health insurance in 2020
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia intensifies efforts to develop digital economy - European Commission ICT 08:05
Finland further lifts restrictions against COVID-19 Europe 07:47
Kazakh president Tokayev held phone talk with French president Emmanuel Macron Kazakhstan 07:34
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 07:33
POSCO to sell corrosion resistant steel product to Array Technologies Business 07:14
S. Korea passes bill to curb sway of Google, Apple in app store fees ICT 06:36
Hyundai unveils IONIQ 5-based robo taxi Business 05:51
Jordan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions from September Arab World 05:09
Philippines extends travel ban on India, 9 other countries as Delta variant spreads Other News 04:13
Israel lifts travel ban to Spain, Georgia Israel 03:27
Japan's fiscal 2022 budget requests record 1 trillion USD Finance 02:34
India's central bank governor says global economy not yet out of the woods Economy 01:46
UK records another 32,181 coronavirus cases Europe 00:54
Climate change, resulting from spiraling global greenhouse gas emissions is serious concern for Azerbaijan - UNIDO Business 00:02
China ramps up healthcare reform with pilot pricing scheme Other News 31 August 23:39
Turkey reports 14,106 more recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 31 August 23:03
Defensive diplomacy, inseparable part of Iran’s foreign policy - minister Politics 31 August 22:44
First stage of demining Fuzuli-Jabrayil road fully completed in Azerbaijan - Agency Politics 31 August 22:40
FM meets with director of British Council in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 31 August 22:28
Large investment projects being implemented in Uzbekistan - President Uzbekistan 31 August 22:01
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 31 August 21:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi seaport is of great geopolitical importance – OSCE Turkmenistan 31 August 21:41
India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader Other News 31 August 21:19
Hard to imagine how people were expelled from their homes - Kazakh journalist on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 31 August 20:58
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks Politics 31 August 20:31
Hopefully, Azerbaijan's liberated lands never experience war again - Bosnian journalist Politics 31 August 20:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Shirvanli village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 31 August 20:00
Microsoft ready to introduce digital twin project in Azerbaijan Economy 31 August 19:41
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 31 August 19:33
Iran's Central Bank expects downward trend of foreign exchange rate to resume Business 31 August 19:17
Kazakhstan aiming to export locally-made butadiene abroad Oil&Gas 31 August 19:05
Azerbaijani State Agency for Advertisement signs contract with winner of tender on purchase of vehicles Business 31 August 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy electrical equipment Tenders 31 August 18:42
Kazakhstan developing special investment agreement in field of petrochemistry Oil&Gas 31 August 18:41
Azerbaijan wraps up Days of Vagif Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 31 August 18:40
Kazakhstan develops draft roadmap within decarbonization of economy Oil&Gas 31 August 18:31
Prices for state shares of several local companies down on Uzbek stock exchange Finance 31 August 18:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 1 Oil&Gas 31 August 17:57
Georgia’s state debt significantly decreases - Ministry of Finance Finance 31 August 17:55
Iran to provide loans to local tea factories and farmers Business 31 August 17:53
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions mid-term state bonds Finance 31 August 17:46
EBRD allocates funds to support working capital needs of Kazakh Air Astana Transport 31 August 17:42
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates Azerbaijani winners of Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 31 August 17:36
Kyrgyzstan administers total of 680,506 vaccines Kyrgyzstan 31 August 17:35
Iran Tea Organization shares data on tea exports/imports Business 31 August 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 31 August 17:26
Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada US 31 August 17:26
Shekel trading at strongest against dollar in 7 months Israel 31 August 17:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.31 Society 31 August 17:25
Oman says only vaccinated travelers to be allowed in Arab World 31 August 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 3,788 more COVID-19 cases, 3,228 recoveries Society 31 August 17:20
Kazakhstan ready to establish co-op with Germany on ecological issues Kazakhstan 31 August 17:20
EBRD to provide Turkmen agribusiness company with loan for acquiring packaging equipment Finance 31 August 17:19
Ryanair downbeat on prospects for British Airways Gatwick revamp Europe 31 August 17:17
Uzbekistan sees rise in demand for air tickets Transport 31 August 17:12
Russia to welcome any steps contributing to mutual understanding between Armenia, Azerbaijan - FM Politics 31 August 17:08
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports Business 31 August 16:53
Azerbaijan unveils data on cargo handling via Single Window system for August 2021 Economy 31 August 16:50
Azerbaijan to partake in elections to ITU Council ICT 31 August 16:49
Iran’s East Oil & Gas Production Company puts new well into operation Oil&Gas 31 August 16:48
TOP-10 Azerbaijani state-owned non-oil exporters for 7M2021 Economy 31 August 16:41
Azerbaijan discloses future benefits of airports under construction in liberated areas Politics 31 August 16:33
Azerbaijan plans to apply animal identification and registration system soon Economy 31 August 16:31
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil private companies in 7M2021 Economy 31 August 16:30
Russian company completes modernization of power unit at Uzbek Syrdarya TPP Oil&Gas 31 August 16:30
Kazakhstan received record-breaking net FDI despite COVID-19 Finance 31 August 16:12
Azerbaijan reveals 7M2021 data on sales via Azexport website Finance 31 August 16:09
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for waterproofing mixture Tenders 31 August 16:05
Iran launches manufacturing enterprises in Golestan Province Business 31 August 15:58
Uzbek Ministry of Health discloses amount of vaccinated citizens Uzbekistan 31 August 15:56
Azerbaijan considers exporting animal-based products to EU Economy 31 August 15:55
Activities of several industrial enterprises in Iran's Hormozgan Province resumed Business 31 August 15:53
Georgia extends restriction on public transport movement Georgia 31 August 15:53
Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli int’l airport to become transport and logistics center of region Politics 31 August 15:50
IGB to ensure direct access of Bulgarian municipalities to natural gas Oil&Gas 31 August 15:47
First Abu Dhabi Bank expected to sell 250 mln pounds in 5-year bonds Arab World 31 August 15:41
UAE resumes tourist visa for fully vaccinated people from India, other countries Other News 31 August 15:40
Artillery shooting held at Sea Cup competition within International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 31 August 15:36
Israeli payments platform Melio triples valuation in new raise Israel 31 August 15:35
Russia, US fail to find common approach to strategic stability yet — Lavrov Russia 31 August 15:32
Kazakhstan sees annual increase in placed deposits value Business 31 August 15:29
93% of inquiries received by the Nar Call Center were resolved from the first call Economy 31 August 15:22
Indian Army to place orders worth Rs 15,000 crore for indigenous weapon systems Other News 31 August 15:16
Iran plans to expand ties with Arab countries in Persian Gulf Business 31 August 15:14
Turkmenistan’s oil and gas production dep’t exceeds natural gas output Oil&Gas 31 August 15:11
Working group discusses issues of energy supply of Azerbaijani liberated lands Oil&Gas 31 August 15:00
Azerbaijan sees surge in cashless payments by foreigners Finance 31 August 14:53
Iran increases production of COVIran Barekat vaccine Iran 31 August 14:53
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Uzbekistan Politics 31 August 14:51
Azerbaijan's transition to private veterinary services to raise efficiency in this area - ministry Economy 31 August 14:39
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 31 August 14:36
Iran expects budget deficit - Plan and Budget Organization Business 31 August 14:36
Uzbekistan, German textile companies to enhance cooperation Business 31 August 14:34
India might provide Tesla partial customs break, asks for detailed funding plan Other News 31 August 14:32
Business activity continues to grow and is now well above pre-pandemic levels - report Other News 31 August 14:29
Azerbaijani commercial banks’ foreign assets greatly increase for year Finance 31 August 14:29
Uzbekistan reduces income tax rate for cement producers Finance 31 August 14:19
Georgia reveals real GDP growth for July Georgia 31 August 14:18
IGB to undergo 3 more environmental audits during active construction phase Oil&Gas 31 August 14:17
Azerbaijani production union talks readiness to launch Full HD broadcasting ICT 31 August 14:16
All news