Azerbaijan to commission enterprise of Sumgayit industrial park's resident by end-2021

Universal Packing Industry CJSC, the resident of the Sumgayit chemical industrial park, completed construction work and is installing equipment at its ‘Manufacturing of packing products’ plant, Trend reports on Sept.1 citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, it’s expected to commission the facility by the end of 2021.

At the initial stage, 50 people will be provided with permanent jobs at the plant with an investment value of $2.5 million. At the next stage, it’s planned to increase the number of employees to 80 people.

The ministry noted that the plant will manufacture corrugated cardboard, envelopes, and files on two production lines using advanced technologies from a number of foreign countries. For the first time in Azerbaijan, thin-wave cardboard will be also manufactured at the plant.

"The plant's products will not only satisfy domestic demand but also be exported to foreign countries under the Made in Azerbaijan brand," added the ministry.

