French companies may accompany Kazakh authorities in their effort to reform economy

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

French companies can accompany the Kazakh authorities in their effort to reform, modernize and enhance country's economy, Bertrand Peltier, MEDEF Project Manager for Eurasia, told Trend.

He noted that Kazakhstan is a key country in Central Asia and remains the largest economy in Central Asia: its GDP represents more than 50 percent of the GDP of the entire region. Kazakhstan is ranked 25th in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking.

"Over the last few years, the government has directed local and foreign investments towards the modernisation of infrastructures, particularly roads, railways and gas, but also towards the development of renewable energy" he explained.

In these areas, he added, French companies have a lot to offer to Kazakh partners and can accompany the Kazakh authorities in their effort to reform, modernize and enhance country's economy. The ties with Kazakh private sector are also to further develop, Peltier added.

Commenting on the effects COVID-19 pandemic had on MEDEF’s cooperation with Kazakhstan, Peltier said that the pandemic forced organizations to work differently.

"That is to say to move on-line our interactions with Kazakh authorities. In 2020 and 2021, despite pandemic, we never stopped our interactions with members of the government, in various sectors," he said.

In Peltier’s words, between 2020 and 2021, MEDEF organised no less than 8 webinars around the government authorities of Kazakhstan, but also around the authorities of major cities and regions of the country.

"It helped us prepare for the resuming of business trips. In May 12 - 13, we accompanied Minister Franck Riester to Nur-Sultan with a large delegation of 20 companies. This very important moment in the bilateral relationship enabled the relaunch of many projects that French companies had had to put on hold during the crisis," he concluded.

The MEDEF is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France. Over 95% of the businesses belonging to the MEDEF are SMEs.

The MEDEF maintains a dialogue with all the actors of civil society and, with the various decision-makers, works towards achieving a better understanding of the constraints and the strengths of businesses.

