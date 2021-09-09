Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan ink inter-ministerial memorandum on trade co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

A memorandum on trade cooperation has been signed between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

“During the meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, discussions took place on the possibility of increasing bilateral trade,” Sultanov wrote.

The minister pointed out that Kazakhstan is ready to soon increase the supply of metallurgical and petrochemical industries demanded by the Azerbaijani economy, food products.

"Azerbaijan has an interest in our construction industry products, we, among other things, in their food and petrochemical industries," Sultanov wrote.

“We’ve signed an inter-ministerial memorandum on trade cooperation, which will help strengthen mutual trade on a mutually beneficial and fair basis. We will cooperate in a wide range, with an emphasis on identifying barriers to trade and finding solutions to eliminate them,” Sultanov added.