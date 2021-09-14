FAO working closely with Kazakh gov't to improve food security
Latest
Trade balance between EU and Georgia for trade in agricultural goods remains positive - EU delegation
More than 140 former heads of state and Nobel laureates call on candidates for German chancellor to waive intellectual property rules for COVID vaccines
Heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from most socially vulnerable categories of population - President Aliyev
President Aliyev to newly appointed heads of Shamkir, Jalilabad: Keep citizens happy, accelerate development of districts