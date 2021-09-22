UAE investment companies to get acquainted with Georgian business environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Representatives of large investment corporations of the United Arab Emirates will visit Georgia in October and familiarize themselves with the business environment, said Mikhail Khidureli, director of the state agency Produce in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

A Georgian delegation headed by Minister of Economy Natia Turnava is on a working visit to the UAE, where it holds high-ranking meetings.

Investment prospects in Georgia were discussed at a meeting with large corporations such as the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, Mubadala, Lulu Group International, Dubai Holding, Dubai Investment, Dubai Investment Corporation, Armada Group, and ADIA (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority).

“During the negotiations, they discussed the implementation of investments in Georgia in various directions, including, mainly, in the sectors of real estate, hotels, and the hospitality industry. We are glad that we already have very concrete achievements and that consultants and company delegations are scheduled to visit Georgia in October. We will introduce you to the investment potential of Georgia on the spot and propose specific locations and projects,” Khidureli explained.

The UAE is Georgia's leading trading partner among the Gulf countries. Over the past years, UAE investors have invested over $1.1 billion in Georgia. The trade turnover between Georgia and the UAE since the beginning of 2021 has amounted to about $87.5 million.

