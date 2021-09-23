Georgia, Latvia express readiness to further deepen economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia, Latvia expressed their readiness to further deepen their countries economic cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

At the meeting, the two leaders pledged to deepen political ties between their countries. The importance of Latvia’s support to Georgia at the upcoming Eastern Partnership and NATO summits has been underscored.

PM Garibashvili has stated that the government of Georgia respects Latvia’s support to the successful implementation of reforms in Georgia aimed to bring the Georgian institutions close to European standards and practices.

Garibashvili, who is attending the 76th session of the UNGA, will deliver a speech on September 24.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356