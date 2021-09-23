Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 164,000 tons of grapes have been processed in the Georgian wine region of Kakheti from August 27 through September 22, Trend reports via the Georgian National Wine Agency.

Out of the processed grapes, about 96,000 tons were of the Rkatsiteli variety, 60,000 tons were Saperavi, 3,300 tons were Kakhuri Mtsvane and the remaining were different grape varieties.

The grape harvest generally begins in September in Georgia’s winemaking regions of Kakheti, Imereti and Racha, however this year it started in August in Kakheti.

The grape harvest will start in the first half of October in Georgia’s Racha-Lechkumi region, which is famous with its Aleksandrouli and Mujuretuli grape varieties.

The Georgian government has decided to subsidize the 2021 grape harvest due to the COVID-19 post-pandemic situation in order to financially support farmers.

