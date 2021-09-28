Georgia reduces onion import

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia imported 17,400 tons of onions worth $5.3 million from January trough July 2021, Trend reports citing the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

Most of the imports during this period fell on Turkey - 14,500 tons of onions for $4.4 million.

Georgia has reduced imports of onions by 14.7 percent compared from January through July 2020 (20,4 00 tons for $6.7 million).

From January through July 2021, Georgia's foreign trade turnover reached $7.48 billion, which is 21.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Georgia's exports amounted to $2.27 billion (an increase of 27.8 percent), and imports - $5.2 billion (an increase of 19.3 percent).

The trade balance remained negative during this period - at the level of $2.93 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356