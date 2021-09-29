Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increases, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Georgia is one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners, Trend reports on Sept. 29 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

Jabbarov tweeted that in the first eight months of this year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 41 percent compared to the same period last year.

“During a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, we discussed expansion of economic and trade cooperation, new projects and participation of Georgian companies in the restoration of our liberated territories,” the minister tweeted.

“We believe that fruitful dialogue will make a significant contribution to strengthening economic ties with a friendly and neighboring country,” he said.

