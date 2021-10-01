Chinese EV maker NIO opens first NIO House in Norway

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO on Thursday opened its first NIO House in Europe here in Norway's capital, and started selling its ES8 electric sports utility vehicle in the northern European country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The NIO House, covering some 2,100 square meters, is an "offline user community" that includes a showroom, cafe and workspace for customers.

"NIO finds it most important to build a community. We want people to visit the NIO House and have a good time," Marius Hayler, CEO of NIO Norway AS told Xinhua.

He said green technology from China helps further develop the green way forward in Norway.

Norway is investing very heavily in green technology and companies there are interested in strengthening cooperation with Chinese companies, such as NIO, which specializes in battery swapping stations, Hayler said.

Around 70 percent of all new cars sold in Norway are electric vehicles, which means the country already has the requisite distribution network and infrastructure, the CEO said.

According to industry analysts, the question for an increasing number of Norwegians is not whether to buy an electric car but which one to buy.

By the end of 2022, the Chinese carmaker aims to install 20 power swapping stations in Norway's five largest cities and along the country's main roads. The first station will be up and running at the end of October.

Zhang Hui, vice president of NIO Europe, said his company contributes to sustainable development in China and Europe through a unique technological base, coupled with an innovative business concept and battery leasing.

According to Zhang, smart and digital experience advantages and cloud-based upgraded hardware features are NIO's technical advantages.