Iran's trade with Syria is at low level - Economic Chamber of Iran in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's trade with Syria was at a low level during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2021), Head of the Economic Chamber of Iran in Aleppo, Syria, Mehdi Abbasi told ILNA, Trend reports.

Abbasi said that the value of Iran's total exports for the 5 months amounted to about $17.5 billion. Meanwhile, the value of Iran's exports to Syria was about $85.5 million during the reporting period, which is about 2.5 percent of Iran's total exports.

The official added that about $37 million of Iran's exports to Syria during the period were accounted for steam turbines. However, Iran's exports to Syria should include other areas.

"Within the 5 months, the value of Iran's total imports amounted to $16.5 billion. Of this, about $11 million was accounted for Iran’s imports from Syria, which is about 1.5 percent of Iran's total imports," he said.

According to Abbasi, the main parts of the goods exported by the Iranian private sector to Syria were ceramics, raisins, almonds, dates, and so on. However, the Syrian government-imposed restrictions on the import of such products last month, which has resulted in a decrease in Iran's exports to Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur