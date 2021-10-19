Iran seeks to complete semi-finished project related to Lake Urmia's revitalization

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.19

Trend:

Iran`s government seeks to complete the semi-finished project of 'Revival of Lake Urmia', which includes water transfers, by the end of the current Iranian year (ends on March 21, 2022), said Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remarks during the meeting of the Lake Urmia Rescue Working Group.

Lake Urmia began shrinking in the mid-2000s due to decades of longstanding drought spells and elevated hot summer temperatures. According to international statistics, the lake lost about 80 percent of its waterbed by 2015.

The Ministry of Energy has been obliged to cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, Environmental Protection Organization and the Lake Urmia Rehabilitation Headquarters within the next 2 weeks.

Lake Urmia is Iran's largest wetland and was once one of the biggest saltwater lakes in the world.