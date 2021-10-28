Iran's export to Kazakhstan increases

Business 28 October 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's export to Kazakhstan increases
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA (UPDATE-2)
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA (UPDATE-2)
Azerbaijani boxers start performance in World Cup in Belgrade with victory
Azerbaijani boxers start performance in World Cup in Belgrade with victory
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA (UPDATE)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
SOCAR Ukraine sees 11% increase in fuel sales Oil&Gas 10:09
Iran and Turkmenistan sign cooperation document Business 09:50
Iran's export to Kazakhstan increases Business 09:49
Azerbaijani boxers start performance in World Cup in Belgrade with victory Society 09:48
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA Politics 09:29
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Antalya port Turkey 09:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 30 Oil&Gas 09:25
Brent falls to two-week low after inventory shock Oil&Gas 09:17
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov Iran 08:41
Georgia increases re-exports of vehicles Georgia 08:24
Coronavirus caseload in Kazakhstan climbs to 934,387 Kazakhstan 08:07
Iran prepares to boost maritime transit Iran 08:00
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal US 07:39
6 companies to recall nearly 330,000 vehicles over faulty parts in South Korea Other News 06:54
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target, says pathway more important Other News 06:03
Australia eases COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of border reopening World 05:24
Barcelona sack coach Koeman after loss to Rayo Vallecano World 04:46
US, Turkey hold new talks to 'resolve F-35 dispute' US 03:58
EU top court fines Poland 1 mln euros per day amid legal row Europe 03:22
Turkey reports 26,896 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:25
US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal Nuclear Program 01:39
Portugal's parliament rejects budget, snap election looms in 2022 Europe 00:45
Better future awaits Karabakh Armenians as citizens of Azerbaijan after opening of Fuzuli Int'l Airport - Russian expert Politics 00:15
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian Interfax agency on October 28, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 28, 2020 Politics 00:01
Blinken says he ordered reviews of State Dept's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan Other News 27 October 23:51
Moderna COVID shot could be used in U.S. children, teens within weeks World 27 October 22:56
London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive polluting vehicles off roads Europe 27 October 22:06
14th batch of Sputnik V vaccines delivered to Iran Embassy in Moscow Iran 27 October 21:27
GD leaders address supporters, promise Georgia's development Georgia 27 October 21:24
Opening of Fuzuli Int'l Airport landmark event for Azerbaijan and dev't of region- Russian expert Politics 27 October 21:00
Japanese Noritsuisu Co. Ltd preparing to launch new project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 October 20:02
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender on spare parts for truck Tenders 27 October 19:33
Uzbekistan to build its first digital control system substation Uzbekistan 27 October 19:31
Turkey unveils its economy sectors attracting foreign investors Turkey 27 October 19:31
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 banks in terms of income for 3Q2021 Finance 27 October 19:27
Azerbaijan’s TOP-10 banks in expenditures terms for 3Q2021 revealed Finance 27 October 19:26
TBC Bank to financially support Georgian farmers Georgia 27 October 19:25
Kazakhstan draws up national project for energy complex dev’t by 2025 Oil&Gas 27 October 19:22
Kazakhstan discloses deterioration degree of local power grids Kazakhstan 27 October 19:19
Cairo-Moscow flight returns to airport due to suspicious message in cabin Arab World 27 October 18:06
Norwegian Air to lease 13 Boeing planes Europe 27 October 18:04
McDonald's sales soar on higher prices, newer menu items US 27 October 17:59
Iran supports development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan - FM Politics 27 October 17:53
Iran’s PMO declares volume of essential products available in ports Transport 27 October 17:51
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of net profit for 3Q2021 Finance 27 October 17:51
Azerbaijan inks new deals with several states on investment in its Alat FEZ - ministry Economy 27 October 17:47
Kazakhstan increases mobile internet speed in September Kazakhstan 27 October 17:36
IMIDRO reveals data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran Business 27 October 17:31
Renaissance Capital forecasts inflation in Georgia to slow down Georgia 27 October 17:30
Azerbaijan talks possible vaccination of adolescents prone to catching COVID-19 Society 27 October 17:23
Kazakhstan considering introducing carbon tax Kazakhstan 27 October 17:20
India, Kyrgyzstan hold first strategic dialogue, discuss Afghanistan Other News 27 October 17:14
Uzbekistan Railways modernizing railway carriages to increase passenger traffic Uzbekistan 27 October 17:14
Japanese TEPCO plans to continue investment in Georgia's energy sector Georgia 27 October 17:13
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 27 October 17:11
Iran`s TEDPIX on the rise after week of decline Finance 27 October 17:11
Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates, to sell $4 bln in bonds Israel 27 October 17:09
OPEC ready to strengthen co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 27 October 16:59
Kazakh Energy Ministry working on building nuclear power plant Oil&Gas 27 October 16:58
Uzbek Ministry of Finance to cancel fees for purchase of used cars in 2022 Uzbekistan 27 October 16:49
Indian Railways changes policy, PSUs to now compete in open market for tenders Other News 27 October 16:48
Turkey's leather exports to Iran up in value for 9M2021 Turkey 27 October 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 2,300 more COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries Society 27 October 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 October 16:44
Georgia and Spain eye to launch direct flights between capitals Georgia 27 October 16:42
Azerbaijan, WB ink new loan agreement Economy 27 October 16:34
Iron ore concentrate production by giant Iranian companies up Business 27 October 16:31
Turkmenistan starts experimental growth of papaya in Mary region Turkmenistan 27 October 16:29
IMF revising India's growth forecast is 'gross under estimation': N K Singh Other News 27 October 16:28
Turkish KOSGEB talks interest in implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 27 October 16:21
Decarbonization of economy to transform Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex – minister Kazakhstan 27 October 16:21
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with EAEU member states for 8M2021 unveiled Kazakhstan 27 October 16:20
Kazakhstan records decrease in renewable energy tariffs Kazakhstan 27 October 16:03
Bank Keshavarzi Iran provides loans for construction of greenhouses Finance 27 October 15:51
State Grain Fund of Azerbaijan transferred to jurisdiction of State Reserves Agency Politics 27 October 15:50
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Czech Republic Politics 27 October 15:47
Iran resumes rice imports Business 27 October 15:46
Israel government foreign currency bonds to trade on Tel Aviv bourse Israel 27 October 15:33
Putin, Finnish president to discuss bilateral cooperation, global issues — Kremlin Russia 27 October 15:27
Uber partners with Hertz to offer 50,000 Tesla rentals to U.S. ride-hail drivers US 27 October 15:23
Turkmenistan and Iran to expand trade ties Business 27 October 15:19
Equinor slightly reduces equity production of liquids and gas Oil&Gas 27 October 15:15
Nar upgrades another sale and service center (PHOTO) Society 27 October 15:10
Achieving carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan requires big investments - minister Kazakhstan 27 October 15:05
Amount of loans issued by Bank Keshavarzi Iran increasing Finance 27 October 15:03
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan Politics 27 October 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 27 Society 27 October 14:59
Equinor expects 2% increase in 2021 liquids and gas production Oil&Gas 27 October 14:58
Iran, Uzbekistan seek to boost ties both regionally and internationally Business 27 October 14:57
Iran`s Raisi reaffirms will to boost ties with Turkmenistan Business 27 October 14:54
AIIB helps strengthen healthcare infrastructure in India Other News 27 October 14:48
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss issues on boosting transport communication Turkmenistan 27 October 14:43
Turkmenistan, Iran interested in intensifying contacts in regional, int’l structures Turkmenistan 27 October 14:42
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan consider resumption of passenger rail transport Transport 27 October 14:40
Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan Society 27 October 14:38
Iran determined to pay off gas debt to Turkmenistan – Iranian minister Turkmenistan 27 October 14:37
2nd ICD – CIBAFI Webinar Discussed the Emergence of Cryptocurrencies and its Potential for the Growth of Islamic Finance Industry Arab World 27 October 14:34
Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project Georgia 27 October 14:33
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 27 October 14:29
All news