Azerbaijan's economy minister talks increase in non-oil exports by end of 2021

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are projected to amount to more than 2.2 billion manats ($1.3 billion) by the end of 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the 25th International Business Forum (IBF) held in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

According to Jabbarov, the non-oil sector is a driver of the development of the Azerbaijani economy.

He noted that Azerbaijan's GDP for nine months of this year amounted to 6.2 percent, which exceeds the indicator of the same period last year by 1.4 percent.

"Production in the industrial sector for nine months increased by 14.2 percent. We are confident that at this forum the industry sector of Azerbaijan will attract new participants, and we will be able to further increase these indicators. Export of products produced in industrial zones for nine months of this year, exceeded 320.5 million manats ($188.6 million)," the minister said.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan and the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

