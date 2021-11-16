Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with its TOP-3 EU partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Kazakhstan’s trade with the countries of the European Union has amounted to $19.1 billion over the period from January through August 2021, which is 18.2 percent more than $16.2 billion over the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner among the EU was Italy with indicators worth $5.7 billion over the reporting period, which is 8.2 percent more than during the same period last year ($5.2 billion). Kazakhstan’s export to Italy was $5.1 billion ($4.6 billion over 8M2020, whereas import was $521.3 million ($618.2 million).

The second largest trade partner of Kazakhstan was the Netherlands with an overall trade value of $3.2 billion over the reporting period, which is 42.7 percent more than $2.2 billion during the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $3.04 billion ($2.08 billion over 8M2020), and import was $152.7 million ($159.3 million over 8M2020).

The third largest trade partner of Kazakhstan among EU countries over the reporting period was France. Kazakhstan’s trade with France stood at $2.01 billion over the period from January through August 2021, which is 15.4 percent more than during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export to France stood at $1.5 billion ($1.1 billion over 8M2020), whereas import was $430.8 million ($565.3 million over 8M2020).

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $62.8 billion over the period from January through August 2021, which indicates an increase of 10 percent as compared to $57.09 billion during the same period last year.

