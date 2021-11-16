Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with its TOP-3 EU partners

Business 16 November 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with its TOP-3 EU partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s trade with the countries of the European Union has amounted to $19.1 billion over the period from January through August 2021, which is 18.2 percent more than $16.2 billion over the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner among the EU was Italy with indicators worth $5.7 billion over the reporting period, which is 8.2 percent more than during the same period last year ($5.2 billion). Kazakhstan’s export to Italy was $5.1 billion ($4.6 billion over 8M2020, whereas import was $521.3 million ($618.2 million).

The second largest trade partner of Kazakhstan was the Netherlands with an overall trade value of $3.2 billion over the reporting period, which is 42.7 percent more than $2.2 billion during the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $3.04 billion ($2.08 billion over 8M2020), and import was $152.7 million ($159.3 million over 8M2020).

The third largest trade partner of Kazakhstan among EU countries over the reporting period was France. Kazakhstan’s trade with France stood at $2.01 billion over the period from January through August 2021, which is 15.4 percent more than during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export to France stood at $1.5 billion ($1.1 billion over 8M2020), whereas import was $430.8 million ($565.3 million over 8M2020).

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $62.8 billion over the period from January through August 2021, which indicates an increase of 10 percent as compared to $57.09 billion during the same period last year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
Russian peacekeepers - guarantors of peace in Karabakh - President Putin
Russian peacekeepers - guarantors of peace in Karabakh - President Putin
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case on civilian's mine accident in Aghdam
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case on civilian's mine accident in Aghdam
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with its TOP-3 EU partners Business 00:01
Georgian PM discusses investment environment with Rothschild & Co managing director Georgia 00:00
Iran’s steel exports hit 30% growth in seven months Business 15 November 23:58
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border Politics 15 November 23:41
Potato prices fall by 10% in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15 November 23:40
Moscow will continue to take steps to stabilize situation in Karabakh - Putin Russia 15 November 23:23
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia to cooperate in customs sphere (PHOTO) Economy 15 November 22:41
Zangezur corridor will support EU efforts to ensure reliable and secure logistics corridors - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 15 November 22:41
Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministries discussed situation in South Caucasus Politics 15 November 22:13
Silk Way West Airlines signs a strategic agreement with Rolls-Royce to support its fleet renewal Society 15 November 21:48
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.56 mln: Africa CDC Other News 15 November 21:30
Turkish businessmen to make great contribution to development of Karabakh region – MUSIAD chairman Politics 15 November 21:09
Azerbaijan's GDP increases - State Statistics Committee Economy 15 November 20:48
Kazakhstan working to reduce trade markup on food Kazakhstan 15 November 20:33
No problems with electricity in Kazakhstan - PM Kazakhstan 15 November 20:20
TOP 5 countries that import polyethylene from Uzbekistan in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 15 November 19:25
Kazakh PM unveils plans to increase export volume of agricultural products Kazakhstan 15 November 19:25
PM discloses sectors of tourism to be actively developed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15 November 19:23
Price indexes of financial and industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.15 Uzbekistan 15 November 19:09
Iran's IRENEX shares data on sales of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company in energy exchange Oil&Gas 15 November 19:07
Uzbekistan reveals leading regions in production of agricultural products Uzbekistan 15 November 19:07
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district dies in mine explosion Society 15 November 19:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 16 Oil&Gas 15 November 18:13
Georgia joins EU COVID-19 certificate system Georgia 15 November 18:12
UK MPs discuss assistance to Azerbaijan for mine clearing in liberated areas Politics 15 November 18:01
Uzbekistan develops draft law to increase foreign investments Uzbekistan 15 November 18:00
Exports growth to contribute to Georgia’s economic growth – minister Georgia 15 November 17:59
Nakhchivan may join int’l transit projects in case of creation of land route with Azerbaijan – expert Economy 15 November 17:57
Israel to accept Russian tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V in December Israel 15 November 17:56
Azerbaijani FM, NATO Deputy Sec-Gen discuss partnership issues at NATO headquarters (PHOTO) Politics 15 November 17:55
Iran's relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey are deeper than neighborly relations – Iranian president Politics 15 November 17:53
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 15 November 17:43
Iran to expand transportation ties with neighboring countries Transport 15 November 17:39
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC Economy 15 November 17:30
Iran's Rasht-Astara railway - one of important railway projects in North-South Corridor Transport 15 November 17:26
Azerbaijan reveals number of members of martyr families applied to unified coordination centers Society 15 November 17:24
Tesla shares slip after heavy week of losses US 15 November 17:20
Gazprom reports daily records of gas withdrawals from European UGS Europe 15 November 17:16
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 15 Uzbekistan 15 November 17:16
Agricultural production in Uzbekistan grows dramatically Uzbekistan 15 November 17:16
In Russia 295,000 hospital beds prepared for COVID patients Russia 15 November 16:55
Amount of money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Georgia 15 November 16:55
All responsibility for current tension lies directly with military-political leadership of Armenia – MFA Politics 15 November 16:54
Money transfers to Georgia increase Georgia 15 November 16:53
Kazakhstan to consider bill on republican budget for 2022-2024 Kazakhstan 15 November 16:50
Iran, Turkmenistan to expand scientific-educational co-op Business 15 November 16:50
Number of industrial enterprises launched in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province up Business 15 November 16:43
Turkmenistan discloses export transactions at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Turkmenistan 15 November 16:41
Georgia to receive financing under EU development program Georgia 15 November 16:34
Kazakhstan unveils priority spheres of development of agro-industrial complex Kazakhstan 15 November 16:33
Iran launches shipping lines in Caspian Sea to Russian and Kazakh ports Transport 15 November 16:30
Cargo transport by all means of transport up in Kazakhstan Transport 15 November 16:25
“Digital Silk Way” project presented at international conference “Turkmentel 2021” (PHOTO) Economy 15 November 16:13
Azerbaijan shares update on mine clearance work in its liberated territories Society 15 November 16:12
Main part of goods from Iran’s Sistan & Baluchestan Province exported to Pakistan Business 15 November 16:11
Iran intends to increase transit of goods by trucks - Iranian official Transport 15 November 16:10
Iran and Brazil trade is consistent - Import Federation Business 15 November 16:10
Liberman sees housing prices up 11% this year Israel 15 November 16:06
Kyrgyzstan significantly increases trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 15 November 16:05
SOCAR reacts to reports about alleged purchase of TUPRAS assets Oil&Gas 15 November 16:00
MOL Group reduces capex in exploration & production Oil&Gas 15 November 15:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 15 November 15:49
Turkey interested to co-op with Iran in "3+3" format - Cavusoglu Politics 15 November 15:49
Georgian government discusses attracting investments Georgia 15 November 15:48
Iran resumes activity of industrial enterprises in Hormozgan Province Business 15 November 15:47
Avishai Cohen trio to perform at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center (VIDEO) Society 15 November 15:46
“Karabakh – Winter Wonderland”: NARGIS Publishing House Opens a New Exhibition (PHOTO) Society 15 November 15:42
MOL Group sees significant increase in net sales revenue Oil&Gas 15 November 15:41
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 15 Society 15 November 15:28
Revenues from Georgian wine sales to boost by 2030 - Georgian National Wine Agency Georgia 15 November 15:28
Kazakhstan reports decrease in annual agriculture goods output Business 15 November 15:27
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 15 November 15:11
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil's revenues up Kazakhstan 15 November 14:54
LUKOIL eyes more share in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 15 November 14:53
Russia detects 38,420 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15 November 14:48
Germany’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 15 November 14:44
Iran unveils amount of machine-made carpet exports Business 15 November 14:35
Iran's sees jump in oil exports Oil&Gas 15 November 14:21
Putin, al-Sisi stress importance of coordination of steps for settling Middle East crises Russia 15 November 14:19
Iran, Belarus to develop agricultural co-op Business 15 November 14:15
Iran's domestic auto price increases Business 15 November 14:10
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange ends Sunday on high note Finance 15 November 14:09
It is necessary to hold unbiased investigation of Armenian terrorist attack in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti - expert Politics 15 November 13:51
Iran's exports of food items declines Business 15 November 13:48
Iran eyes export of electricity to Europe Oil&Gas 15 November 13:47
Iran sees surge in registration for affordable housing plan Business 15 November 13:43
Iran household gas consumption increases Oil&Gas 15 November 13:37
Iran, Belarus improve agricultural ties Business 15 November 13:35
Iran, Kyrgystan to strengthen trade relations Business 15 November 13:33
Iran's TEDPIX begins new week with downward trend Finance 15 November 13:27
New defense minister appointed in Armenia Armenia 15 November 13:25
Iran returns to Vienna negotiations with pragmatic and result-oriented approach - FM Nuclear Program 15 November 13:25
Iranian MP discusses Vienna talks Nuclear Program 15 November 13:22
Iran sees increase auto production Business 15 November 13:20
Iran revives water projects in Isfahan Province Oil&Gas 15 November 13:18
Iran invites knowledge-based companies to join housing construction - minister Construction 15 November 13:14
Foreign investors to be informed on capabilities of Azerbaijani enterprises - MUSIAD Business 15 November 13:11
Purpose of Armenian terrorist attack in Dashalti was to provoke firefight - Russian military expert Politics 15 November 13:10
IBF forum in Baku to discuss crucial investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey - SMBDA's chief Economy 15 November 13:04
Baku Higher Oil School hosts regular meeting of ‘Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan’ project (PHOTO) Society 15 November 13:01
All news