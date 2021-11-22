Some procurement-related issues do not satisfy gov't - Azerbaijani Finance Minister

Business 22 November 2021 23:44 (UTC+04:00)
Some procurement-related issues do not satisfy gov't - Azerbaijani Finance Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

Trend:

Some procurement-related issues are not satisfactory for the government, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

Noting that the government is not satisfied with some issues related to procurement, the minister said that work is underway to improve this area. Speaking about subsidies, especially in the agricultural sector, and the government's expectations in this area, the minister said that the risks associated with an increase in subsidies are also on the government's agenda.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Deadline for checking income tax returns set within 60 working days
Deadline for checking income tax returns set within 60 working days
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise
Georgia’s economic growth maintains positive dynamics – TBC Capital
Georgia’s economic growth maintains positive dynamics – TBC Capital
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan produced over 900 thousand tons of gasoline in 10 month Uzbekistan 00:16
Erdogan says Turkey will succeed in 'economic war of independence' Turkey 00:14
IAEA director general in Tehran to discuss mutual cooperation Nuclear Program 22 November 23:54
Azerbaijan to set limit for cash payments in retail Economy 22 November 23:47
Deadline for checking income tax returns set within 60 working days Finance 22 November 23:44
Some procurement-related issues do not satisfy gov't - Azerbaijani Finance Minister Business 22 November 23:44
Antony Blinken: US greatly values our strategic partnership with Georgia Georgia 22 November 23:07
Employee of "Azerishig" hits mine in liberated territories Society 22 November 22:15
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents World 22 November 21:58
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Secretary General of TURKSOY (PHOTO) Politics 22 November 21:15
French Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 22 November 21:15
Kazakhstan has great potential to use high environmental standards in practice - AIFC Kazakhstan 22 November 20:37
US pleased to see tension between Iran and Azerbaijan defused Politics 22 November 20:35
OSCE MG is only format, where US and Russia cooperate well, says Litzenberger Politics 22 November 20:33
US committed to continue partnership with Azerbaijan in healthcare even after COVID-19 – ambassador Society 22 November 19:56
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium company opens tender to buy protective equipment Tenders 22 November 19:55
Demand for real estate increases sharply in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 November 19:50
Azerbaijani company opens tender to buy wood beams Tenders 22 November 19:49
Turkmenistan voices proposals to expand partnership within EU-Central Asia format Turkmenistan 22 November 19:47
US wants to support comprehensive settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ambassador Politics 22 November 19:45
Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD Politics 22 November 19:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Finnish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Portuguese ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 19:18
President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of incoming Ugandan ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Nigerian ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 19:16
US would like to see more opportunities for its companies in Azerbaijan – envoy Economy 22 November 19:13
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.22 Uzbekistan 22 November 19:12
Azerbaijani Alliance Logistics, Russian Railways intend to sign memorandum Transport 22 November 19:01
Georgia’s car re-export to Azerbaijan increases Georgia 22 November 18:49
US will continue to support former Azerbaijani IDPs – ambassador Politics 22 November 18:45
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of reserve assets in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 22 November 18:41
Azerbaijani special forces hold exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 18:32
Kazakh Air Astana opens tender on int'l transport-logistics services for 2022 Tenders 22 November 18:31
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan plans to visit Aghdam Politics 22 November 18:19
Turkmenistan joins Global Green Growth Institute Turkmenistan 22 November 18:16
US working to help support diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy – ambassador Oil&Gas 22 November 18:12
Iran lays several railway lines Transport 22 November 18:01
Russia and Lebanon mull conditions for upgrade of Rosneft terminal in Beirut — Lavrov Russia 22 November 17:59
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 22 November 17:54
Turkmenistan continues to lead in supply of gas to China via pipeline Turkmenistan 22 November 17:49
Turkey reveals cargo shipment via Trabzon port for 9M2021 Turkey 22 November 17:42
Kazakhstan boosts volumes of coal extraction over 10M2021 Business 22 November 17:34
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency Economy 22 November 17:34
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with top largest CIS partners Business 22 November 17:33
Georgia’s economic growth maintains positive dynamics – TBC Capital Georgia 22 November 17:31
Azerbaijan discloses weekly mine clearing stats for its liberated areas Politics 22 November 17:26
U.S. airlines, airports brace for busy Thanksgiving travel week US 22 November 17:11
Passenger transportation indicators on increase in Kazakhstan Transport 22 November 17:10
Iran could see increase in exports via TAPI gas pipeline - Center for Strategic Studies Oil&Gas 22 November 17:10
German online car dealer Auto1 raises 2021 targets on strong demand Europe 22 November 17:09
Iran Health Ministry approves use of another domestic COVID-19 vaccine Business 22 November 16:59
Excessive gas consumption in household sector crippling Iran Oil&Gas 22 November 16:57
I was pleased with news of upcoming meeting of Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders - Ambassador Politics 22 November 16:50
US grateful to Azerbaijan for participation in NATO mission in Afghanistan – ambassador Politics 22 November 16:45
US ambassador talks humanitarian aid provided to Azerbaijan for fight against COVID-19 pandemic Politics 22 November 16:39
Uzbekistan shares data on fruit and vegetable exports Uzbekistan 22 November 16:39
Iran records increase in inflation rate Business 22 November 16:26
Hungarians line up for shots as COVID surges across Europe Europe 22 November 16:24
Goldman calls oil's recent fall excessive, reiterates $85 forecast Oil&Gas 22 November 16:20
Azerbaijan boosts export of crop products to Russia Economy 22 November 16:20
Iran calls for IAEA to remain in technical co-op Nuclear Program 22 November 16:20
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022 Arab World 22 November 16:18
Al Jazeera TV channel broadcasts report from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 16:15
Israel eyes setting up its own vaccine production facility Israel 22 November 16:14
Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss co-op in energy systems Economy 22 November 16:09
Azerbaijan to consider possible use of Paxlovid, Molnupiravir drugs for COVID-19 patients - expert Society 22 November 16:05
French authorities violate their own laws - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Politics 22 November 15:54
IRICA discloses value of Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring Arab countries Business 22 November 15:52
Georgia’s re-export of cars down Georgia 22 November 15:49
Dalia Power seen ending gas supply agreement with Energean Israel 22 November 15:48
Three US companies involved in projects on Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador Economy 22 November 15:48
Turkmen state concern to attract production plant construction services via tender Tenders 22 November 15:40
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization Politics 22 November 15:33
US supports Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure Europe's energy security – ambassador Politics 22 November 15:30
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador Politics 22 November 15:30
Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting country Turkey 22 November 15:23
Turkey discloses cargo, passenger traffic at Antalya Airport for 10M2021 Turkey 22 November 15:19
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days Politics 22 November 15:16
US committed to ensuring lasting peace in South Caucasus – ambassador Politics 22 November 15:14
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Vatican Politics 22 November 15:14
Iran still looking to solve drought problem Oil&Gas 22 November 15:06
Azerbaijan, Russia plan to launch 'railway industrial express' project Economy 22 November 14:57
Georgia reveals producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 22 November 14:56
Kazakhstan reports increase in monetary base value Finance 22 November 14:52
Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Karasu and Ukraine’s Chornomorsk ports Turkey 22 November 14:52
Turkmenistan discloses products bought by businessmen at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Turkmenistan 22 November 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 22 Society 22 November 14:45
Georgia’s GDP to reach historical maximum in 2022 – government Georgia 22 November 14:26
Sweden's Ericsson snaps up cloud firm Vonage in $6.2 bln deal Europe 22 November 14:24
Turkey shares data on cargo shipments at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport in 10M2021 Turkey 22 November 14:22
Iran and Iraq look to expand agricultural ties Business 22 November 14:03
Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 24 Russia 22 November 13:57
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard wraps up repair of 'Shirvan 2' crane vessel (PHOTO) Transport 22 November 13:57
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 22 November 13:55
Azerbaijan’s natural gas imports down Oil&Gas 22 November 13:50
Shelf life of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry Society 22 November 13:26
Shah Deniz 2 starts production from the fifth well on North flank Oil&Gas 22 November 13:20
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 22 November 13:16
Georgia issues treasury bonds to cover domestic debt Georgia 22 November 13:09
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Business 22 November 13:02
All news