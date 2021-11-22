Some procurement-related issues do not satisfy gov't - Azerbaijani Finance Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22
Trend:
Some procurement-related issues are not satisfactory for the government, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.
Noting that the government is not satisfied with some issues related to procurement, the minister said that work is underway to improve this area. Speaking about subsidies, especially in the agricultural sector, and the government's expectations in this area, the minister said that the risks associated with an increase in subsidies are also on the government's agenda.
