Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan will attract small and medium businesses in the implementation of joint projects, Trend reports citing 'Business Turkmenistan'.

These agreements were reached during the first Business Forum of the countries of Central Asia and South Korea, held in a hybrid format.

The Turkmen side at the forum was represented by the Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkmenistan Dovran Khudayberdiyev. The forum was also attended by the director of the Korean Association of Professional Engineers and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Central Asia.

The meeting parties agreed to attract the small and medium businesses in the implementation of such projects as e-commerce, agribusiness, food security, industrial development, transport and logistics, and investment cooperation in order to develop the export potential of the participating countries and create a stable network of cooperation between businessmen of South Korea and the countries of Central Asia.

The event was organized in order to implement the Memorandum of Understanding between the countries of Central Asia and South Korea on the establishment of the Business Council, signed on June 29, 2020, as well as to expand business contacts between the Central Asian and South Korean business communities.