Azerbaijan considers opening logistics center in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

The issue of opening a logistics center in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is being discussed, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh, Trend reports.

“New residents approached us to work in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. One of them is a packaging plant, and the other is a leading manufacturer of trucks in Europe, which plans to assemble its trucks here. At the same time, taking into account the fact that the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is located near the North-South international transport corridor, the opening of a logistics center on its territory is being discussed. There is a very serious interest in this issue," Nuriyev said.