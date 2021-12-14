Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to exceed $50 billion - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP, according to the forecasts of the Ministry of Economy, will exceed $50 billion as of 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Dec. 14 during the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan has already ensured the achievement of the goals set within the economic development strategy for 2022-2026.

“Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 5.3 percent as of 11 months of 2021,” Jabbarov added. “The volume in the non-oil sector grew by 6.4 percent.”

“The export volume of non-oil products grew by 44 percent in the reporting period,” the minister said. “We predict that this dynamics will continue until late 2021.”

