Azerbaijan's Agricultural Ministry names priorities for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

One of the main tasks to be addressed by Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Ministry in 2022 is to eliminate the climate change consequences, Firdovsi Fikratzade, director of the Agrarian Research Center under the ministry, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to Fikratzade, the tasks also include efficient use of water resources.

"The ministry is implementing a pilot project in the field of digital agriculture in the Guba-Khachmaz economic region. This year, we're planning to expand the area where the water-saving technologies are applied. Also, we're looking to to expand use of irrigation systems in the fields," he said.

“We’ve created companies for the production of seeds and seedlings, which will soon after passing international certification will export products to the countries of the region,” the director noted.

Besides, this year it’s planned to launch an animal identification system, he said.