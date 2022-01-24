Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

The Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan received 945 applications from enterprises in 2021 to create a business in the liberated territories, Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov said at a press conference on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

According to him, 446 of these appeals are related to investment projects, and 499 – to works and services in various areas.

"Some 27 percent of the appeals are connected with the construction work, trade, and service sector, 21 percent – with industry, 18 percent – with agriculture, and seven percent – with tourism, healthcare and education," Mammadov said.

The head of the board also noted that the liberated lands have high potential for the development of tourism, agriculture and other fields.

