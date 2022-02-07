Turkmenistan to receive large batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

China will send 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Turkmenportal.

The negotiations were held in Beijing between the presidents of the two countries.

At the Central Asia-China summit last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to provide 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to his Central Asian counterparts by 2022 as well as transfer vaccine production technology.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkmenistan received Russian vaccines Sputnik V and EpiVacCoron, Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, as well as Chinese BIOwak.

China sent 500,000 doses of СоrоnаVаc vaccine to Turkmenistan on May 2021.