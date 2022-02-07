Azerbaijan's AzerGold boosts sales of products in domestic market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC sold 2,649 ounces of its products on the domestic retail market in 2021, which is 446 percent or 5.5 times more than the previous year, Chairman of the Board of the company Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference based on the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company, Trend reports.
Ibrahimov noted that 97 percent of the sold products accounted for gold and three percent - for silver.
“The cost of sold products increased by 378 percent (4.8 times) compared to 2020, up to 8.7 million manat ($5.1 million),” the chairman of the board stated.
