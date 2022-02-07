Turkish company to build ore processing plant in Azerbaijan's Chovdar field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The sulfide phase of Azerbaijan’s Chovdar field and the side sections, the near and far flanks, were examined during the year in order to ensure stable operation at the ore processing site, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference based on the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company, Trend reports.

According to him, gold reserves of 470,000 ounces have been confirmed in the Chovdar field together with reserves of 212,000 ounces that can be sold.

“To organize the processing of the ore volumes, studies on the selection of a maximum efficient technology were conducted with the participation of an international consulting company. The most optimal CIL method (coal sorption technology) was determined as the technology,” Ibrahimov stated.

According to the chairman of the board, an international consulting company has carried out preliminary design work on organizing production using this method. A contract has been signed with the Turkish company Magro Construction in accordance with the procurement procedures for the construction of the plant and related infrastructure.

He noted that the plant, which will be put into operation in late 2022-early 2023, plans to process ore from the sulfide phase of the Chovdar, Marakh, Agekhush 2, Tulallar fields, as well as ores from the potentially gold-bearing Narimanli field, which was discovered in 2021 following the geological exploration. Currently, rock samples taken from the Narimanli field are being analyzed in an international laboratory.

“Based on the results of the analysis, it is scheduled to calculate the resources in accordance with international standards and develop a mining project in 2022, prepare a resource report on the deposit and complete the production plan in 2023,” he stated.