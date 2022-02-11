Iran boosts raw steel exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's raw steel exports amounted to 4.8 million tons in total during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2021), Trend reports citing Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

According to the statistics, this is an increase of 27 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"In addition, Iran exported 2.19 million tons of steel products in 8 months, which is an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year," the statistics said.

Moreover, Iran imported 533,000 tons of steel products within the mentioned period. This is a decrease of 13 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year, the statistics said.

Table for export and import of raw steel products:

Products Import (tons) Export (tons) The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021) The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020) Percentage change (%) The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021) The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020) Percentage change (%) Billet and bloom 3,000 2,000 -33 3.22 million 2.87 million 12 Slab 2,000 1,000 100 1.58 million 914,000 73 Total 4,000 4,000 0 4.8 million 3.79 million 27

Table for production of steel products:

Products Import (tons) Export (tons) The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021) The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020) Percentage change (%) The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021) The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020) Percentage change (%) Hot rolled steel sheet 89,000 237,000 -62 317,000 371,000 -15 Cold rolled steel sheet 197,000 168,000 17 13,000 25,000 -48 Galvanized steel 152,000 151,000 1 77,000 55,000 40 Sum of steel rolls 474,000 556,000 -15 407,000 451,000 -10

Table for exports and import of long steel products:

Products Import (tons) Export (tons) The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021) The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020) Percentage change (%) The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021) The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020) Percentage change (%) Steel poles 11,000 7,000 11 96,000 120,000 -20 Fittings 21,000 18,000 17 1.56 million 983,000 59 Steel angle 27,000 30,000 -10 125,000 125,000 0 Sum of long steel products 59,000 55,000 7 1.78 million 1.23 million 45 Total 533,000 611,000 -13 2.19 million 1.68 million 3

According to the report, Iran exported 827,000 tons of sponge iron in 8 months. This is an increase of 105 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year. So, 403,000 tons of sponge iron were exported in Iran in the same period last Iranian year.

