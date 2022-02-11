Iran boosts raw steel exports
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran's raw steel exports amounted to 4.8 million tons in total during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2021), Trend reports citing Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).
According to the statistics, this is an increase of 27 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year.
"In addition, Iran exported 2.19 million tons of steel products in 8 months, which is an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year," the statistics said.
Moreover, Iran imported 533,000 tons of steel products within the mentioned period. This is a decrease of 13 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year, the statistics said.
Table for export and import of raw steel products:
|
Products
|
Import (tons)
|
Export (tons)
|
The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021)
|
The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020)
|
Percentage change (%)
|
The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021)
|
The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020)
|
Percentage change (%)
|
Billet and bloom
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
-33
|
3.22 million
|
2.87 million
|
12
|
Slab
|
2,000
|
1,000
|
100
|
1.58 million
|
914,000
|
73
|
Total
|
4,000
|
4,000
|
0
|
4.8 million
|
3.79 million
|
27
Table for production of steel products:
|
Products
|
Import (tons)
|
Export (tons)
|
The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021)
|
The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020)
|
Percentage change (%)
|
The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021)
|
The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020)
|
Percentage change (%)
|
Hot rolled steel sheet
|
89,000
|
237,000
|
-62
|
317,000
|
371,000
|
-15
|
Cold rolled steel sheet
|
197,000
|
168,000
|
17
|
13,000
|
25,000
|
-48
|
Galvanized steel
|
152,000
|
151,000
|
1
|
77,000
|
55,000
|
40
|
Sum of steel rolls
|
474,000
|
556,000
|
-15
|
407,000
|
451,000
|
-10
Table for exports and import of long steel products:
|
Products
|
Import (tons)
|
Export (tons)
|
The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021)
|
The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020)
|
Percentage change (%)
|
The first eight months of the current Iranian year (from Mar. 21 through Nov. 21, 2021)
|
The first eight months of the last Iranian year (from Mar.20 through Nov. 20, 2020)
|
Percentage change (%)
|
Steel poles
|
11,000
|
7,000
|
11
|
96,000
|
120,000
|
-20
|
Fittings
|
21,000
|
18,000
|
17
|
1.56 million
|
983,000
|
59
|
Steel angle
|
27,000
|
30,000
|
-10
|
125,000
|
125,000
|
0
|
Sum of long steel products
|
59,000
|
55,000
|
7
|
1.78 million
|
1.23 million
|
45
|
Total
|
533,000
|
611,000
|
-13
|
2.19 million
|
1.68 million
|
3
According to the report, Iran exported 827,000 tons of sponge iron in 8 months. This is an increase of 105 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year. So, 403,000 tons of sponge iron were exported in Iran in the same period last Iranian year.
