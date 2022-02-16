CIS observers going to monitor snap presidential election in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Observers from the CIS are going to monitor the spring presidential election in Turkmenistan, said Leonid Anfimov First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, Trend reports citing Central Asia News.

“CIS observers expect to take part in monitoring the presidential election in Turkmenistan,” he said.

Anfimpov noted that these issues are planned to be discussed with the Turkmen partners in the near future.

“At a recent meeting of the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan, it was said that observers, both domestic and international experts, would take part in the elections, so we are waiting for an invitation in the near future and have already begun to form this mission,” he added.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

He instructed the CEC of Turkmenistan to start the preparations for holding early presidential elections to be scheduled for March 12.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming early presidential election in Turkmenistan.