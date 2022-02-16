CEC registers Serdar Berdimuhamedov as presidential candidate in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers has been registered as a candidate for the post of president of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

He received his presidential candidate certificate during a meeting of the Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission on February 15.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming early presidential election in Turkmenistan scheduled for March 12.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.

