Azerbaijan eyes to restore pomegranate cultivation in liberated lands - PPEAA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Pomegranates are grown on 22,700 hectares of land in Azerbaijan today, 18 percent accounts for orchards, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association (PPEAA) Farhad Garashov said during a conference entitled "Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during the stabilization of economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic", Trend reports.

Garashov said that pomegranate cultivation is planned to be restored in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia.

“The annual production of pomegranate increased by 22 percent in 2021 compared to 2016 up to 185,000 tons,” the chairman said. “We exported pomegranates worth $25,000 during this period. It is planned to increase the export of Azerbaijani pomegranate in value terms in the future.”

Baku is hosting a conference entitled "Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during the stabilization of economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic" on February 18, in which Azerbaijani MPs, the deputy secretary general of TurkPA, the chairman of the board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, etc. are participating.

---

