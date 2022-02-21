Iran, Qatar sign several cooperation agreements

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 21

Trend:

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Qatar to hold high-level talks with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran's President and Qatar's Emir signed a number of bilateral agreements, including several fields of political, economic, cultural, and sports.

Raisi is also expected to represent Iran at the GECF summit. Iran holds the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves in the world.