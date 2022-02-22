Iran, Uzbekistan hold meeting of Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical co-op

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 22

Trend:

The 14th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation of Iran and Uzbekistan was held with the participation of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Reza Fatemi Amin, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, Fatemi Amin said that Iran and Uzbekistan enjoy a long-term social, cultural, and civilizational history.

He expressed Iran's readiness to improve economic and trade relations between the two countries based on the cultural affinity and long-standing relations.

The Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade called the 14th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Commission Meeting as a turning point for developing economic ties.

Sardor Umurzakov also said that the roadmaps for economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan are being prepared.

He described the barter deal system and holding joint exhibitions as two practical steps to improve bilateral trades.