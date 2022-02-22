Turkmenistan nominates more candidates for upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and initiative groups of citizens of Ashgabat and Dashoguz region have nominated their candidates for the snap presidential election to be held on March 12, Trend reports citing the Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

Babamyrat Meredov, Director of the Vepaly Gurlushik ES was nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Ashgabat has nominated Khydyr Nunnaev, Vice-Rector for Research at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports for the country’s presidential election, while Dashoguz region has nominated Maksat Odeshov, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan’s district committee named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov from Democratic Party has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming election.

Agrarian Party nominated Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region, for the post of president.

Perhat Begenjov, Director of the Financial and Economic Secondary Vocational School was nominated from Lebap region, while Berdymammed Gurbanov, chief physician of the Avaza sanatorium was nominated from the Balkan region of the country.

Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, Head of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Babadaykhan district, was nominated from Ahal region, while Kakageldi Sariyev, Director of the Renewable Energy Sources research and production center under Turkmenistan’s State Energy Institute was nominated from the Mary region.