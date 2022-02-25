Ashgabat hosting trainings on best practices for holding presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

By Amina Nazarli – Trend:

With the support of the OSCE Center, a series of seminars and trainings on best practices for conducting the upcoming presidential election will begin in Ashgabat starting from February 25 for representatives of Turkmenistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) and other government departments, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

Representatives of the UN system are also invited to take part in these events, in particular, the Electoral Assistance Division of the UN Department for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

Turkmenistan will hold snap presidential election on March 12 with nine registered candidates. Three of them were nominated by political parties and six by initiative groups of citizens.

Earlier during the extraordinary meeting of the People’s Council, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders and instructed the CEC to begin preparations for holding early presidential elections.