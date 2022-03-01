Azerbaijan Antimonopoly Service strengthens compliance of monitoring with int'l standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

The State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will continue to develop digitalization in 2022.

The head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control Mammad Abbasbayli said at a press conference on the results of activities in 2021 on Tuesday, Trend reports.

The start of these works was given in 2021, he added.

"This is also affected in the strategic program of our state service. It is planned to strengthen the compliance of analysis and monitoring with international standards within its framework," Abbasbeyli said.

The civil service carefully analyzes all incoming applications, he also said.