Turkmen enterprise learns to obtain silicon carbide from local materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Ülke enterprise has developed a method for obtaining silicon carbide, an extremely hard, synthetically produced crystalline, widely used in the metallurgical industry, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

For the synthesis, the company’s experts used artificial graphite and quartz sand from local deposits.

It took over four years of theoretical training and practice to create the product from locally sourced raw materials, which was the experiment's main goal.

The company built a special installation, which made it possible to obtain experimental batches of silicon carbide crystals at temperatures of more than 2,000 degrees.

Silicon carbide is used in a variety of industries, including the construction of high-tech telescopes, as well as the modern manufacturing of 3D printers, metallurgy, automotive industry, and dentistry.

Moreover, high thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltage and high electric current density make it a promising material for high-power devices, including the creation of super-power LEDs.

The Ülke enterprise has established itself as a reliable partner in the field of industrial energy in Turkmenistan, having been involved in a number of projects related to installation of power systems across several local industries.

The enterprise collaborates with Chalik, Petronas, Jiangsu Guotai Litian Enterprises Co, Belgorkhimprom , as well as a branch of the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation in the installation, adjustment, and maintenance of low-voltage and high-voltage equipment.

In addition, the company introduces cutting-edge methods for obtaining and processing raw materials for the construction and chemical industries.