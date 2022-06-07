Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan aim to build up comprehensive cooperation - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are aiming to build up comprehensive cooperation, Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev said during the round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are enhancing collaboration in various areas, particularly in transport and energy.

He noted that the memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in Caspian Sea is one of exemplary cooperation documents.

"Meanwhile, the transport interaction between the two countries is intensifying as well. Thus, the priority of the countries is to establish direct flights, which is likely to yield positive results in the near future," he said.