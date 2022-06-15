Documents signed between Iran, Turkmenistan could enhance co-op - Iranian president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The documents signed today between Iran and Turkmenistan in Tehran on June 15 can increase cooperation between the two countries to a higher level, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President’s official website.

He made the remark at a joint press conference with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Raisi emphasized that the two countries have enough potential to further develop economic cooperation, as well as in trade, water, electricity and gas sectors.

“During my visit to the Turkmen capital Ashgabat last year, suitable steps were taken in the field of gas swap, transit and transport,” Raisi added.

Raisi also noted that the held discussions have shown the two countries have strong will to develop relations and implement the signed documents.

“Meanwhile, the most important issue is that the two countries intend to sign a 20-year strategic cooperation document,” he said.

According to Raisi, cooperation with other Caspian littoral states is one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy.

The president pointed out that he welcomes the holding of the meeting of the Caspian littoral states in Turkmenistan, adding that cooperation between the two countries will result in regional and international cooperation.

During the press conference, Serdar Berdimuhamedov also said that the discussions between the Turkmen and Iranian delegations were held on the basis of transparency, mutual trust and respect and were successful.

The president added that prospects for increasing trade turnover between the two countries and developing economic and trade cooperation were discussed.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that energy and transport fields are important and are a strategic part of the Tehran-Ashgabat relations.

“In today's discussions, special attention was paid to the relations between the two countries on the Caspian Sea,” he noted.

Berdimuhamedov said that the documents signed today will allow further develop and strengthen relations between the two countries.

On June 15, 2022, 9 documents were signed between the two countries with the participation of the Presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan.

---

