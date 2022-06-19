Iran, Kazakhstan sign co-op documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Iran and Kazakhstan signed 9 cooperation documents and memorandums in Tehran on June 19, 2022, Trend reports citing the Iranian President’s official website.

According to the report, the two countries signed documents and memorandums of cooperation in politics, culture, sports, agriculture, trade, transit, oil and gas, railways and other areas.

Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a joint declaration of the two countries.

The President of Kazakhstan paid a one-day visit to Iran on June 19.

