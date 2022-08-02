Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign Tashkent Declaration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan have signed the Tashkent Declaration, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The declaration of the results of the trilateral meeting was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov as well as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov.

"Signed the Tashkent Declaration which will increase the welfare of the Turkic world and strengthen our relations. We will make this mechanism permanent and realise concrete projects," he noted.