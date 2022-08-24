Azerbaijani companies aim to enter Kazakhstan's market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. A total of 24 Azerbaijani companies are aiming to enter the market of Kazakhstan, General Director of QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center JSC Azamat Askaruly said during the I Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, Trend reports.

According to him, these companies are from various sectors of activity, ranging from industry to the food industry.

Askaruly stressed that 491 companies have supplied their products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan over the past four years.

"The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the first half of 2022 amounted to $194.1 million. Kazakhstan notes an increase compared to the same period last year," he said.