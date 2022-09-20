Kazakhstan increases trade with Tajikistan over 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan amounted to $621.4 million over the period from January through June 2022, compared to $519.02 million during the same months of 2021, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Tajikistan in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 1 percent during the reporting period, compared to 1.1 percent during the same period of 2021.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan amounted to $362.7 million over the period from January through June 2022, compared to $350.4 million during the same period of 2021.

Tajikistan’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s exports amounted to 0.9 percent during the reporting period of 2022, compared to 1.3 percent during the same period of 2021.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Tajikistan amounted to nearly $258.6 million over the reporting period, compared to $168.5 million during the same period of 2021.

Tajikistan’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s imports amounted to 1.2 percent during the reporting period of 2022, compared to 0.9 percent during the same period of 2021.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $63.7 billion over the period from January through June 2022, which indicates an increase of 39.3 percent as compared to $45.7 billion during the same period last year.

---

