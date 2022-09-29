Visa plans to launch new payment method in public transport of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Visa plans to launch MTT (Mobility and Transport Transaction) in Azerbaijan, Visa Manager in Azerbaijan Nurlan Hajiyev said during an 'Fintech in Azerbaijan - today and tomorrow' event, Trend reports.

According to him, this includes the implementation of tokenization in public transports.

"Payments using tokenization are carried out offline. In order to ensure the security of making payments, it's planned to use this particular method, since online payments are less secure than offline ones," Hajiyev said.