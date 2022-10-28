Trans-Caspian International Transport Route opens up new opportunities for Eurasian markets - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) opens up new opportunities for Eurasian markets, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaye said, while speaking at the meeting of Council of Heads of State of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Trend reports citing the press service of the President,

He touched upon the development of the transit and transport potential, noting the prospects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

"This topic is becoming more and more relevant, I believe that the state members of CIS will work together to develop the existing potential, in particular, developing trade in the North-South direction with access to Iran, the Persian Gulf, and India," President Tokayev stressed.