SMBDA shares information on women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. More than 21 percent of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are women, said the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, at the 5th forum, "New opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

"One of the priory areas of the agency is to encourage women to self-employment and entrepreneurship as well as to support the development of women's entrepreneurship. Considering the development of the state's economy, the agency arranges relevant activities in order to promote women's entrepreneurship and increase the number of women in SMB," said Mammadov.

According to him, the Agency provided grants to 5 women and issued start-up certificates to 9 women.