Tax burden in Azerbaijan doesn't impede development of business environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. International organizations outline that the tax burden in Azerbaijan, compared to neighboring states or OECD member countries, doesn't impede the development of the business environment, Deputy Chief of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Samira Musayeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the panel session on "Public-private partnership in the digital transformation as a new economic quality" within the V forum "New Opportunities: Green Light for Women Entrepreneurs" dedicated to the Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 23.

Musayeva noted that transparent activity is more beneficial for entrepreneurs from an economic perspective.

"Tax evasion results in severe financial sanctions and criminal liability. Entrepreneurs who are transparent in their business, keep accurate records of revenues and expenses, have the opportunity to take advantage of tax incentives," she added.