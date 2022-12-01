Azerbaijan expands its network of sales officers abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan is expanding its network of sales officers abroad, said Deputy Head of AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency) Zohrab Gadirov at the opening ceremony of the 18th INSME (International Network for SMEs) Annual Meeting on the topic of "Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth", Trend reports.

"I would like to recall that from January through October 2022, the value of non-oil export of the country increased by 16.2 percent and totaled $2.4 billion. The main exported goods of the non-oil industry are industrial and agricultural products," said Gadirov.

According to him, special economic zones have been created in the country, including in the liberated territories, where entrepreneurs are able to conduct their activities with promotion.

Speaking about the work that is underway on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Gadirov noted that two international airports have already been built, and the construction of the Lachin airport is continuing.

Also within the context of further economic growth, he mentioned the great potential of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway. In addition, according to Gadirov, the role of the port of Baku is also important since it is the "gateway" for cargo transshipment from East to West.